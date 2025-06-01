Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $241,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. This trade represents a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $630.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $761.02. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.