Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,364,055 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $551.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.47 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

