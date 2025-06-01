The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after buying an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after buying an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,382. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.