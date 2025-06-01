Czech National Bank Buys 4,448 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.