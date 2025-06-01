Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of RTX by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 61,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:RTX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

