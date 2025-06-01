Addenda Capital Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 34,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,750. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

LIN opened at $464.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average is $447.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

