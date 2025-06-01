JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 1,649 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.