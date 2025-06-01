Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.40 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.6%

LRCX opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

