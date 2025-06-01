Talbot Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Talbot Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

