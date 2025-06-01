Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Grows By 52.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
