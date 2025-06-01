Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Grows By 52.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

