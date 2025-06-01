Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rises By 53.2%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188,760 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 212,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,300. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

See Also

