Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGDDY

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.8%

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 781,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,321. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.