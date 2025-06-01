Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
