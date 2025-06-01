Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $40,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,524.50. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

PSTL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 139,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,701. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of 173.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 346.43%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

