Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expands By 53.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 36,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

