Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,075,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $584,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.57 and a 1-year high of $180.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

