Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.