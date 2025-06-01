Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $8,947,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 83,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

CVX stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.52.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

