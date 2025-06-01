American National Bank & Trust Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day moving average of $473.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

