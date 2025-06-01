Rhumbline Advisers Has $474.71 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $474,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

