Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,456 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $689,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

