Iowa State Bank Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

