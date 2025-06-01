Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

