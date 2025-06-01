Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 2,061 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after buying an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after buying an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.01.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

