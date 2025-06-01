Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

