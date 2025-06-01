The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

