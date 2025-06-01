American National Bank & Trust Has $855,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4%

ETN opened at $320.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

