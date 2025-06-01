Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:C opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

