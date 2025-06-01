Woodstock Corp Sells 761 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

