Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

