Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 405,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37. The company has a market cap of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.