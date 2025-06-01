Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

