Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 98 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.12.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $465.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 913.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.18 and its 200-day moving average is $383.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $474.23.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

