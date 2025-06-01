Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.14. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

