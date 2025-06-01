American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after buying an additional 738,756 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6%

AEP opened at $103.15 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

