Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 71 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $465.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 913.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $474.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.12.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

