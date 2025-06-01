JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.14. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

