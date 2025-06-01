180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 126,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.