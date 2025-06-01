Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $325.22 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $327.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.70.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

