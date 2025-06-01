The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,117,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Progressive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.55. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

