Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 8,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

