Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

