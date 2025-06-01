Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 5,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.98. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

