B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the April 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

