KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 18,350 shares traded.

KCR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The company has a market cap of £3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Get KCR Residential REIT alerts:

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. KCR Residential REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 66.04%.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.