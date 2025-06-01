FST (KBSX) & The Competition Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FST and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FST alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.43 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.27

FST’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares FST and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s peers have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FST peers beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About FST

(Get Free Report)

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for FST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.