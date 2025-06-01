BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.71. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 9,649 shares.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 77.73.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process.
