ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.76). 9,401,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,905,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.67).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Trading Up 14.1%
About ITM Power
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.