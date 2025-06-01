John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE JHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

