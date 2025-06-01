John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE JHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.