Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

