Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.49. 192,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,635. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $174.47. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

